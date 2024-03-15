This Texas shelter dog gave birth to nearly a dozen puppies. Here's how you can adopt one

A rescue dog named Meter Maid has earned the title of "Super Mom" after giving birth to 11 puppies.

Meter Maid arrived at Austin Pets Alive! in February. The dog was "very shut down and scared" in an Austin neighborhood, according to APA.

The shelter's staff quickly noticed she was also very pregnant − so much so that she could barely walk. APA employees were determined to make Meter Maid's stay a happy one.

"Our teams showed her all the love as she began to warm up to us and even put her on a wagon so she could spend some time in the sun," an APA spokesperson told Newsweek.

Meter Maid cares for her 11 puppies at Austin Pets Alive.

More: Austin-area animal shelters seeking foster homes for pets before freezing temperatures hit

A video posted on APA's Instagram gives a brief glimpse into Meter Maid's time in the shelter, ending with an adorable clip of her lying beside her 11 newborn puppies.

"This #AmplifyAustinDay, the sun is shining on the best mama dog: Meter Maid, who just gave birth to 11 puppies!" the post's caption reads.

How to adopt Meter Maid or one of her 11 puppies

APA staff confirmed Meter Maid will be spayed before becoming available for adoption, making this double-digit litter her last.

"While mama dogs like Meter Maid do a lot of the work raising their pups, it still costs us about $1,000 to feed, vaccinate, and house a family of dogs for several weeks–and most families don’t include 11 puppies!" the Instagram caption continues.

As a no-kill shelter, APA plans to care for the dog family until each of its 12 members finds a forever home, despite the high costs. Meter Maid's puppies will be vaccinated and neutered before also becoming available for adoption.

Most puppies and kittens are not available for adoption until they are 8 weeks, according to the American Kennel Club.

To learn more about Austin Pets Alive!, and to support the rescue's work, visit APA's website.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas rescue dog births 11 puppies at Austin Pets Alive!