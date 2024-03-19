In Texas, set your thermostat at 80 when its 100 degrees, an expert says. Here’s why

Everyone who lives in Texas know summer can be brutal. Dallas-Fort Worth in 2023 endured 55 consecutive days of triple digit temperatures. The last thing a Texan needs is for their air conditioning unit to give out.

Patricia Adler, communication specialist for HVAC Home Gnome, spoke to the Star Telegram on the best ways to efficiently cool your home. This will be helpful as North Teas may see “extreme heat” in the summer, according to a Farmers’ Almanac prediction.

An air conditioner’s job is to get the humidity out of the air. In the summer, the excess moisture can often make the AC unit work harder, which can sometimes cause complications. The worst case scenario about a humid environment and HVACs would be mold growing in one’s system.

What most people do not understand is that the air conditioner is only supposed to cool your home 20 degrees colder than it is outside. So on those triple digit days, you may have an 80-degree house.

This thermostat setting is not that far from what the Public Utility Commission of Texas recommends: 78 degrees. The state agency says to bump it up another couple of degrees when leaving your home.

However, with proper care, your house will be cooled to perfection. Think of your HVAC running like taking a jog. Adler recommends bumping it up a few degrees while you’re gone for the day.

“It’s kind of like physically running you know, wherever you go for a light jog and between sprints it makes it a lot easier and helps you build back up some stamina.” Adler tells the Star Telegram.

Obviously there are ways to use your cooling system efficiently. Here are ways to keep your system from blowing up.

“One mistake that people make is turning off the AC completely and they’re only going to be gone for a few hours. It often takes more energy to turn it off and on.” according to Adler. Instead turn it up a few degrees warmer while you’re out and about to give some relief.

Outside units, also known as condensers, get awfully dirty during summer. Due to more foot traffic and lawn maintenance, extra attention should be given to your condenser. Ensuring that the cords aren’t jumbled and the unit has room to breathe will properly take care of it.

Annual maintenance is very important. People tend to forget calling a technician to come out to check on your HVAC is an annual necessity. Doing this right before summer is not a bad idea.

Filters are recommended to be changed at least twice a year. However, people with more pets or residents in their house may want to do this more. This is ultra important because neglect in doing so can result in an accidental house fire.

Closing blinds during the day to prevent sun heating up your space helps.

Avoiding excessive use of the stove or oven during the day. Also, surprisingly, trying to avoid using dishwashers or laundry machines during daytime can help with cooling efficiency.

Double checking that all doors and windows, or any openings to the outside are properly insulated.

These tips used together will ensure the most efficient use of your air conditioning system. So prepare for the upcoming Texas summer, ensure that you can keep your cool, mentally and physically.