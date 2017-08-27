Texas set for protests over SB4 law and Trump threat to Dreamer protection

Immigrant rights groups are planning a march in Austin on 1 September following reports that Trump is set to pull the plug on the Dreamers programme

Activists in Texas are preparing to launch protests on two fronts, with a harsh immigration law set to come into effect just as fears grow that Donald Trump will end a programme that gives protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants who arrived as children.

NBC News reported on Friday that Trump “appears likely to pull the plug” on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) policy started by the Obama administration in 2012.

About 800,000 young people who were brought by their parents to the US before they were 16 and who have lived in the country since 2007 – known colloquially as “Dreamers” – have been granted relief from deportation. It is a status that must be renewed every two years. Most live in California or Texas.

Trump pledged on the campaign trail to eliminate the programme and it has seemed at risk since he took power and pursued a slew of tough immigration policies. He said at a news conference in February he would “deal with Daca with heart”, but Texas is among a group of 10 Republican-led states pressuring the administration to end Daca.

In 2014, Texas led a coalition of states that successfully sued to stop the implementation of another Obama-era programme, Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (Dapa). The Trump administration formally scrapped Dapa in June.

A couple of weeks later, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton wrote to Jeff Sessions, the US attorney general, calling for Daca to be phased out.

“Just like Dapa, Daca unilaterally confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress,” Paxton and the other signatories wrote.

The letter threatens legal action if steps to dismantle Daca are not under way by 5 September. Three days before then, immigrant rights groups are planning a march and concert in Austin to follow a rally on 1 September, the day state law SB4 is scheduled to go into effect – barring a possible ruling from a federal judge who is considering whether to block it.

I am super-scared, I am really angry too. Angry that these politicians think our lives simply don’t matter Mona Ramirez, Jolt activist

Signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in May, on Facebook Live and with almost no notice, SB4 effectively outlaws so-called sanctuary cities – places where local law enforcement limits or refuses co-operation with federal immigration agents – and gives police the right to ask the immigration status of people they detain.

The measure has inspired a number of resistance events, including teenage girls in dresses holding a Quinceañera at the capitol in July.



“I think SB4 has had a huge impact on mobilising, and not just immigrants,” said Tania Mejia of Jolt, a Texas-based group aiming to raise Latino voter turnout. “Our mission is to get more Latinos engaged in the political process.

“While we do have Daca recipients and undocumented immigrants, the majority of our youth members have been born here in Texas.”

Mona Ramirez, a Jolt activist, was born in Mexico and brought to the US aged six. She did not know she was undocumented until she was in high school. Now 24, she and her three siblings are Daca recipients and she has a young daughter who is a US citizen. She worries that SB4 and the possible end of Daca increase the risk of her family being split up through deportations.

“I come from a mixed-status family so there’s always been this [anxiety over] what happens when half of the family’s no longer there,” Ramirez said. “I’ve felt like my life has been played with since I arrived here…

“They just give us a little crumb to calm us down for a little bit and then we just kind of like wait until the next time that they want to use us for their political games.