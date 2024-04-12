How do Texas schools stack up in the SEC? All 16 colleges ranked academically by US News

Those who attended the NCAA's Southeastern Conference schools often have pride in what their college football team can do in a season. But what about academically?

While some may only associate the SEC with athletic success, six of the 16 SEC schools are ranked in the top 100 of U.S. News’ latest 2024 College Rankings. Texas A&M remains ranked one of the best public schools in the country from a value standpoint, especially for those who plan to major in the sciences.

New this year, the 2024 college football season will include two newcomers, the University of Texas in Austin and the University of Oklahoma.

According to U.S. News and World Report, here's where every SEC school nationally ranks in academics.

16. Mississippi State University

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) carries an American Flag onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

City: Starkville, Mississippi

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 21,988

U.S. News ranking: No. 216 (tied)

In-state cost: $9,815

Acceptance rate: 70%

15. Louisiana State University - Baton Rouge (LSU)

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 32,666

U.S. News ranking: No. 185

In-state cost: $11,954

Acceptance rate: 76%

14. University of Arkansas

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive backs Jaylon Braxton (11) and Lorando Johnson (1) react after a pass break up during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Undergraduate enrollement in fall 2023: 32,140

U.S. News ranking: No. 178

In-state cost: $9,748

Acceptance rate: 79%

13. The University of Alabama

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide place kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after a field goal against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.

City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 39,623

U.S. News ranking: No. 170

In-state cost: $11,900

Acceptance rate: 80%

12. University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss players dive for an recover a fumble by Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle (10) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

City: Oxford, Mississippi

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 24,710

U.S. News ranking: No. 163

In-state cost: $9,412

Acceptance rate: 97%

11. University of Kentucky

City: Lexington, Kentucky

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 34,000

U.S. News ranking: No. 159

In-state cost: $13,212

Acceptance rate: 95%

10. University of South Carolina

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

City: Columbia, South Carolina

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 36,300

U.S. News ranking: No. 124 (tied)

In-state cost: $12,688

Acceptance rate: 64%

9. University of Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Peyton Bowen (22) and Kalib Hicks (0) celebrate a play in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

City: Norman, Oklahoma

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 28,264

U.S. News ranking: No. 124 (tied)

In-state cost: $9,312

Acceptance rate: 73%

8. University of Missouri

Missouri gymnast Jocelyn Moore waves as she is introduced ahead of a meet against Georgia on Jan. 20 in Athens, Georgia.

City: Columbus, Missouri

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 23,629

U.S. News ranking: No. 124 (tied)

In-state cost: $14,192

Acceptance rate: 79%

7. University of Tennessee, Knoxville

A Tennessee cheerleader gets the crowd excited during the Vol Walk ahead of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 36,000

U.S. News ranking: No. 216 (tied)

In-state cost: $13,244

Acceptance rate: 68%

6. Auburn University

Auburn University mascot Aubie greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the AU vs. Samford game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the AU campus in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday September 16, 2023.

City: Auburn, Alabama

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 35,015

U.S. News ranking: No. 93

In-state cost: $12,536

Acceptance rate: 44%

5. University of Georgia

Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the student section reacting during the game against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

City: Athens, Georgia

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 30,166

U.S. News ranking: No. 47 (tied)

In-state cost: $11,180

Acceptance rate: 43%

4. Texas A&M University

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline of the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

City: College Station, Texas

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 69,598

U.S. News ranking: No. 47 (tied)

In-state cost: $12,413

Acceptance rate: 63%

3. University of Texas at Austin

City: Austin, Texas

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 53,082

U.S. News ranking: No. 32

In-state cost: $11,698

Acceptance rate: 31%

2. University of Florida

Sep 10, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA;A general view of " This is .. The Swamp" with fans at Steve Spurrier - B Florida Field during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

City: Gainsville, Florida

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 34,552

U.S. News ranking: No. 28

In-state cost: $6,381

Acceptance rate: 23%

1. Vanderbilt University

Students walk past the 6 Magnolia Circle and Mayborn building at Vanderbilt University last fall.

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 7,152

U.S. News ranking: No. 18

Tuition: $63,946

Acceptance rate: 7%

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: SEC schools ranked academically by U.S. News for 2024