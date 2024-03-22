Texas saw the most lightning strikes last year. This map breaks it down by county

We've all heard the popular phrase: "Lightning never strikes in the same place twice."

But data shows that this isn't entirely accurate.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, lightning often does strike the same place repeatedly. For example, the Empire State Building is struck by lightning about 25 times annually.

Furthermore, a recent report from Vaisala Xweather, a company that tracks every stroke of lightning, revealed that lightning occurs at higher densities in the southeastern states, with up to 112.6 strikes per square kilometer in Florida annually.

Where does lightning strike most in Texas?

Last year, Texas recorded more lightning strikes than any other state, and much of Texas experienced heightened lightning activity compared to the period from 2016 to 2022, USA TODAY reported earlier this week. The state's lightning density averaged 60.9 strikes per square kilometer – the ninth-highest of any state.

Average annual lightning activity in the U.S.

Roughly 242 million lightning flashes were recorded in the U.S. during 2023, marking the highest number in at least seven years, USA TODAY reported.

According to data from the National Lightning Detection Network, the United States has averaged the following types of lightning occurrences over the past six years:

Flashes: 23.4 million

Strokes: 55.5 million

Ground Strike Points: 36.8 million

When are lightning strikes most common?

Five of the 10 dates with the highest lightning activity fell within a one-week span from June 14 to June 21, according to the USA TODAY article. Due to heightened activity, the summer season also contributed to the highest number of fatalities from lightning strikes.

How many people have been killed by lightning strikes?

Lightning caused 13 deaths in the U.S. in 2023, a decrease from 19 in 2022, according to data from the National Weather Service. From 2006 through 2021, lightning strikes killed 444 people in the U.S., averaging about 28 fatalities per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How does lightning form?

Lightning is essentially a massive discharge of static electricity inside a storm cloud. These clouds contain millions of tiny water droplets and ice crystals. Turbulent winds within the cloud cause these droplets and crystals to collide, generating a positive charge.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas saw the most lightning strikes in the U.S. last year. See map