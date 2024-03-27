Texas Roadhouse fundraiser collects over $50K for Logan Co. tornado relief

The final tallies have been counted after a fundraiser for victims of the deadly tornado in Logan County.

Texas Roadhouse announced they collected $54,600 in donations to tornado relief funds following Tuesday’s fundraiser in Ohio and Indiana.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local Texas Roadhouse raises thousands for tornado relief fundraiser

The restaurant was packed Tuesday night during the dinner rush, something that staff told News Center 7 is not typical for a weekday.

Staff told News Center 7 Tuesday that they expected to serve about 700 people at the Troy location alone.

“We’re here for the donations,” Troy resident, Bruce Campbell said.

In just an hour and a half, they raised more than $8,000.

“I think it’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic,” Arcanum resident Laura Marker said.

More than two dozen restaurants across Ohio and Indiana participated in the fundraiser.