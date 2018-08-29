Texas Republicans Used a Punk Rock Photo to Criticize Beto O'Rourke. It Backfired on Twitter

The race for U.S. Senator from Texas between incumbent Ted Cruz and current congressman Beto O’Rourke is tightening, with polls showing the opponents in a statistical dead heat as of Wednesday afternoon ahead of election day.
So the Texas Republican Party tried this week to get an edge on O’Rourke by circulating a series of old photos of the Democratic candidate. The series attributes O’Rourke’s seeming reticence to debate Cruz to some of his hobbies: in one, he’s posing as part of a band. In another, he’s chilling with a skateboard. The third is an apparent mugshot. (According to PolitiFact, the mugshot can be traced back to one of two mid-90s arrests; college student O’Rourke admitted to jumping a fence at the University of Texas at El Paso in 1995 and being charged for driving under the influence in 1998. Both incidences were ultimately dismissed.)
O’Rourke supporters — and even some self-identified Republicans — have responded by noting that these relatable tidbits from his past only add to O’Rourke’s appeal. A U.S. Senator with a punk-rock past seems to be an attractive concept to some vocal people online after all. And it’s inspired others to dig up footage of Cruz from his youth as well.
There's always the chance that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation... pic.twitter.com/4nmd42AEkl— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 29, 2018
Maybe Beto can’t debate Ted Cruz because he already had plans... pic.twitter.com/LdqKTh3yK4— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018
So Beto has been ducking debates with Senator Ted Cruz. We can't imagine why, but we do have a few ideas... pic.twitter.com/3n2HtwY9pQ— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018
August 29, 2018
here’s what ted cruz and beto o’rourke were doing to unwind during roughly the same period pic.twitter.com/yxsXGaaF0y— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 29, 2018
I don’t... understand... how this makes Beto less appealing... https://t.co/8J2TZti3ln— Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) August 29, 2018
Is Ted Cruz really trying to scare voters with pictures from Beto's band days when there are pictures of him out there as a mime? pic.twitter.com/waHTLM1fi5— Schooley (@Rschooley) August 29, 2018
Not sure posting photos of Beto O'Rourke looking super hot in the '90s is the best strategy, but I'm gonna assume the Texas GOP know what they're doing.— Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) August 29, 2018
Texas GOP out here making Beto look even cooler https://t.co/4XzOSxNXNY— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 29, 2018
Since Texas GOP wants to attack Beto by bringing up stuff from his youth, here's Ted Cruz saying he has aspirations of "world domination" pic.twitter.com/fiZQ3zZY9s— jordan (@JordanUhl) August 29, 2018
Texas GOP: "Suspicious that Beto O'Rourke was both HOT and COOL as a young man. Texas can't afford Beto's contradictory record." https://t.co/GPbcc6rjeM— Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) August 29, 2018
(AP) _ A Texas Republican Party tweet recalling Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke's past arrests has triggered a partisan mugshot melee online.— Jennifer King (@jenapradio) August 29, 2018