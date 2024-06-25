Texas ranks second in worst states for drunk driving. See which ranked No. 1

You've probably heard it a million times since you began driving: "Don't drink and drive." As you may also know, alcohol use substantially increases the likelihood of fatal car accidents. More than 37 people in the U.S. die every day from drunk driving.

Some states tend to have more frequent instances than others — including Texas, which ranked second in the worst states for drunk driving in a recent study.

Here's the breakdown.

One-third of 2022 traffic fatalities in the US involved alcohol

Over 13,500 lives were lost to drunk driving in 2022, according to a study by Simmrin Law Group. Nearly one-third of the year's traffic fatalities nationwide involved alcohol.

The study also shows southern states are overrepresented in the top 10 worst states for drunk driving, while northeastern states tend to have the lowest drunk driving rates.

People are also reading: Austin police enforce 'DWI No Refusal Initiative' this summer. Here's what it means

LIST: Top 10 worst states for drunk driving

STATE TOTAL SCORE South Carolina 100.00 Texas 83.65 New Mexico 80.77 Wyoming 74.39 Montana 71.72 Arizona 70.31 Oregon 70.25 Louisiana 65.11 Mississippi 63.55 Alabama 60.96

Simmrin Law Group's report used three metrics to calculate the worst states for drunk driving:

40% of score: drunk drivers involved in fatal accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers

35% of score: fatalities per 100,000 residents

25% of score: percentage of traffic deaths caused by drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher

Data was sourced from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), U.S. Census Bureau and Statistica. States were given weighted scores out of 100.

MAP: Drunk driving deaths by state

Texas drunk drivers in fatal accidents nearly double national average

Receiving a score of 83.65 out of 100, over 42% of Texas traffic fatalities involve drunk drivers, Simmrin Law Group reports. There are an average of 6.13 drunk driving deaths for every 100,000 Texas residents, compared to the national average of 4.02. Per every 100,000 licensed drivers, about 10.08 drunk drivers are involved in fatal crashes — almost twice as many as the national average (5.56).

More: Father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrested for suspected drunk driving in Texas

LIST: Top 10 states with least drunk driving deaths

STATE TOTAL SCORE Utah 31.39 New Jersey 31.79 Massachusetts 31.80 Minnesota 36.22 New York 36.68 Alaska 36.78 Pennsylvania 39.31 Michigan 40.64 Wisconsin 41.03 Hawaii 41.47

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Study: Texas drunk driving ranked second-worst among US states