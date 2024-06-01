Texas ranks at No. 2 for dog bites, according to US Postal Service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After collecting data, the U.S. Postal Service released its annual dog bite rankings.

The Lone Star State took the No. 2 spot in 2023, following California, for the most dog bites and attacks on letter carriers.

“Letter carriers are exposed to potential hazards every day, none more prevalent than a canine encounter. All it takes is one interaction for a letter carrier to possibly suffer an injury,” said Leeann Theriault, USPS Manager of Employee Safety and Health Awareness.

According to USPS, incidents involving dog attacks on Postal Service employees rose to more than 5,800 cases nationwide last year.

In Texas, there were 411 dog bite incidents in 2023—up from the 404 incidents in 2022, according to USPS.

Texas dog attack rankings by city:

Houston – 56 incidents Dallas – 39 incidents San Antonio – 26 incidents Fort Worth – 23 incidents Corpus Christi – 15 incidents El Paso – 14 incidents Amarillo – 10 incidents Austin – 8 incidents Grand Prairie & Garland – 7 incidents

Click to find out more about the USPS 2024 National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign.

