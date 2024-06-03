Texas Rangers on the hunt for female suspected of shooting man

The Texas Rangers and the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office are seeking help to find a female suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot Friday in Mitchell County.

'Statewide broadcast issued'

On Friday just after 10:30a.m., Mitchell County dispatch received a 911 call "regarding a male victim who had been shot," according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release. The call originated from Interstate Highway 20 at milepost 224 within Mitchell County.

The victim was later identified as Kristopher Adams, 47, of Azle, according to the DPS. He "sustained a single gunshot wound and was in stable condition, communicating with law enforcement."

Adams was then transported to Lubbock for medical treatment.

Based on information from Adams, "a statewide broadcast was issued to alert law enforcement to help locate a possible Hispanic female with brown-black hair and tattoos on the right forearm," according to the DPS.

She was apparently last seen "wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and a gray sweatshirt" and was seen in a black 2012 GMC Yukon with Texas license plate SXF2364.

The Texas Rangers are working with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

"The search for the suspect is still ongoing," DPS Sgt. March Couch said Monday.

Anyone with any information to help locate the suspect or known to have witnessed this event is urged to contact the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at 325-728-5261.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas Rangers on the hunt for an attempted murder suspect