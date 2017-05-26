Texas prosecutor brings new murder charge on 'angel of death' nurse

By Jim Forsyth

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Texas prosecutors served a new murder warrant on a former nurse known as the "angel of death" for killing infants to keep her behind bars and thwart a mandatory release set for next year, a district attorney said on Friday.

Genene Jones, 66, was sentenced to 99 years in prison after being convicted of giving a fatal overdose to 15-month-old Chelsea McClellan in 1982 and was suspected by prosecutors of giving fatal injections to as many as 60 infants and toddlers.

Under laws designed to prevent prison overcrowding, Jones was due to be released in March 2018, Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood told reporters.

"The possibility of this individual suspected of killing several dozen infants being set free, was shocking to many, including the victims' families," LaHood said.

He said Jones was emotional when served with the new indictment. She is imprisoned at the Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas and is set for release on March 1, 2018, according to online prison records.

Jones worked as a pediatric nurse in several Texas hospitals, clinics, and doctors' offices in the late 1970s and early 80s.

The new indictment charges her with the murder of then 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer in 1981. Sawyer died in a surge of pediatric deaths that occurred when Jones was working as a pediatric intensive care unit of a San Antonio hospital.

Witnesses at Jones' murder trial more than three decades ago testified that several babies at a clinic had to be saved from life threatening emergencies when Jones worked there.

Jones was driven by a desire to be seen as the heroic nurse who rescued dying children, expert witnesses said at the trial.

But later, she became "intoxicated" with the "power of life and death" she wielded over children in her care, they said.

Jones did not testify at her trial.

She was later convicted in San Antonio of injecting a then four-week-old boy with a potentially fatal dose of a blood thinner. That baby survived.





(Reporting by Jim Forsyth and Jon Herskovitz; editing by Grant McCool)