Texas prison escapee captured after brief manhunt

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Sunday apprehended an escapee who was serving 20 years in prison after a brief manhunt.

Inmate Kidanny Robles, 33, was shot in the arm after not obeying commands and taken into custody about three miles away from the Clemens Unit trusty camp in Angleton, Texas, where he was serving at.

Robles will face felony escape charges, the department said.

Kidanny Robles mugshot (The Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Robles was discovered missing from the low-level facility during a routine inspection at midnight Sunday, the department said.

Officials said Robles, who is serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery, robbery and burglary as well as a subsequent 180-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance, walked away from the facility, the department said.

The facility is a housing camp outside the main prison for inmates requiring a lower level of supervision, the department said.

After being released on parole in 2021, Robles returned to the camp for a parole violation in 2023, the department said. He was last seen wearing a white prison uniform.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com