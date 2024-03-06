Texas Primary Results: Live Updates

Voters in Texas cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primary on Tuesday, less than a week after Joe Biden and Donald Trump held separate campaign events at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Though the current and former president are projected to win their primary contests, both have taken a stronger stance on immigration in the past few months, an indication that they expect the issue to take center stage in November.

Biden’s top challenger in the primary, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, has yet to secure any significant win thus far. And though former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley handed a small loss to Trump in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, the former president is still projected to take the nomination.

All polls across the state were set to close by 7 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Texas primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.