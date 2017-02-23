Texas Preschool Teacher Fired Over Anti-Jewish Tweet

Nancy Salem, a preschool teacher in Arlington, Texas, was among 24 anti-Israeli activists at the University of Texas, Arlington. She was exposed by a campus watchdog group, Canary Mission.

A pre-school teacher in Texas was fired Wednesday after she encouraged her social media followers to "kill some Jews" and repeatedly ridiculed the Holocaust. Nancy Salem deleted her social media accounts soon after the posts surfaced. She had been a teacher at The Children’s Courtyard, an "educational day care" in South Arlington.

After Salem's social media posts that were written over a span of several years came to light, The Children’s Courtyard’s Facebook page was flooded with comments from parents who did not want to send their children to the school. There were also other comments where people asked parents not to trust the school.

One of the comments read: "You expose innocent children to a monster and then would not discuss what steps are taken to insure she is nowhere near the kids? How do you expect public to trust you after that?"

"Absolutely appalled that Salem is teaching impressionable pre-schoolers," another woman, Sierra Milton, wrote. "She needs to be immediately terminated for racist incitement of murder."

Maor Malul wrote: 'How can you hire someone filled with such hatred to teach children?"

The Children's Courtyard Facebook page confirmed Wednesday that Salem was "no longer working with the company."

"Providing a safe, nurturing and inclusive learning environment is of the utmost importance to us. The offensive comments certainly don't reflect our views. Our employees are expected to uphold certain standards of person and professional conduct. Our senior leadership thoroughly investigated this matter," Director of Communication Lydia Cisaruk wrote in a statement released by the preschool.

Salem was among 24 other anti-Israeli activists at the University of Texas, Arlington (UTA). She was exposed by a campus watchdog group in Arlington called Canary Mission for using her social media accounts to express violent and racist thoughts online, a spokesman for The Children's Courtyard told The Algemeiner, a Jewish newspaper.

Canary Mission had already taken screenshots of Salem's controversial posts before she deleted her account. One of her posts read "@DictatorHitler: How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough’ @PrincessLulllu @thearabgirl HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHAHAHAHA."

It appeared that she was tweeting a fake Adolf Hitler account on Twitter and her post clearly mocked the Holocaust and the Jews.

