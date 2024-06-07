Texas police arrest suspect in Charlotte shooting after CMPD questions him in Houston

Police in Houston, Texas, on Monday arrested a suspect in a Charlotte homicide.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police traveled to Houston to question Jose Francisco Ulloa-Martinez, 42, about the death of Kevin Merlos-Saravia, 23. Police had obtained a warrant for first-degree murder, according to a Friday press release from CMPD.

On May 26, CMPD responded to a call in the 6100 block of Winged Elm Court around 5 a.m., where police found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Merlos-Saravia.

The neighborhood is in southeast Charlotte between Albemarle Road and East Independence Boulevard.

Ulloa-Martinez will be extradited to Mecklenburg County, CMPD said. Federal ICE agents worked with Houston police to arrest him.

Police did not say what they think might have led to the shooting.