Texas authorities on May 25 captured an international fugitive wanted for murder.

Splendora police, in coordination with federal authorities, apprehended 21-year-old Leo Acosta Sanchez, who had been illegally residing in the "state and country," the Splendora Police Department said in a press release.

Sanchez "was known to travel between" Splendora and "her residence in Terrenos," a residential community advertising cheap land for sale outside Houston.

"Vigilant" officers caught up with Sanchez during a "routine patrol," when they "identified the wanted individual behind the wheel of a vehicle and promptly called for backup."

Splendora, Texas, police arrested international fugitive Leo Acosta Sanchez, 21, on May 25.

"Following the arrival of additional units, a traffic stop was conducted, leading to the immediate arrest of the driver, identified as Leo Acosta Sanchez," the Splendora PD said in a press release.

Leo Acosta Sanchez, an international fugitive wanted for murder, was living in the U.S. illegally.

Local police worked with the Department of Homeland Security to take Sanchez into custody. She faces charges for her alleged crimes committed outside the United States.

Original article source: Texas police arrest illegal immigrant fugitive wanted for murder by Interpol