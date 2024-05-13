Texas pizza delivery driver accused of fatally shooting man who tried to rob him: Reports

A Texas pizza delivery driver is accused of fatally shooting a man he claimed tried to rob him, according to reports.

The confrontation between the driver and victim occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in Houston on Sunday May 12, KMSP-TV reported.

"The pizza delivery driver shot him multiple times. He is deceased on the scene," Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department told the outlet. "The pizza delivery driver is cooperating and speaking with investigators about this incident. "

Holbrook added that there were also witnesses who saw parts of what happened.

The victim and another person tried to rob the driver at gunpoint: Reports

Police said that two people, including the armed victim, tried to rob the driver at gunpoint, ordering him to hand over money, according to the Houston Chronicle. The second person fled the scene.

A grand jury is expected to hear the case, per the Chronicle. Police have not publicly identified the victim, but his brother, Ameer White, confirmed with WTHR that it was 21-year-old Areyeh. White said that he and his brother are residents at the complex, and his brother was at his girlfriend's apartment at the time of the incident. He questioned why the delivery driver was armed in the first place.

"If you were the pizza delivery guy... why were you armed?" White asked.

'Pizza delivery went so wrong'

"We're not sure how the pizza delivery went so wrong that somebody wound up getting shot," Holbrook said to local news.

USA TODAY reached out to Houston Police for additional comment.

The incident is one of several shootings that took place in Houston over the weekend. In April, a Papa John's delivery driver was targeted by two robbers in a residential neighborhood in the city. Following the attack, the suspects reportedly took his car, cash, and pizza.

Taylor Ardrey is a reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at TArdrey@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pizza delivery driver shot, killed man after robbery attempt: Reports