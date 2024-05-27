Texas Parks and Wildlife awards $300,000 grant toward Marion County hiking trail repair

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission (TPWC) approved more than $4.5 million of grants across Texas for construction and maintenance of trails, including hiking trails in Jefferson.

‘So rare:’ 4-year-old finds blue-eyed cicada

According to a release, the purpose of the grants is to support recreational trails for both motorized and non-motorized trail projects throughout Texas.

TPWC said Jefferson received the grant for their Jefferson Recreational Trails Rehabilitation project, in order to renovate and repair 1.2 miles of decomposed granite recreational trails and boardwalk.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.