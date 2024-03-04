Texas Panhandle wildfire updates: The latest on the Smokehouse Creek Fire on Monday

A series of wildfires that sparked a week ago are continuing to wreak havoc on the Panhandle, scorching more than 1.1 million acres in total, destroying hundreds of homes and taking the lives of at least two residents, in addition to thousands of head of cattle.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is one of five wildfires that have ignited in the Panhandle this week — and it made history as the largest wildfire on record. The wildfire has burned more than 1,078,000 acres, equivalent to about 1,700 square miles. As of Monday morning, the wildfire, which is now five times the size of New York City and larger than the entire state of Rhode Island, is about 15% contained.

A new fire sparked Sunday afternoon in Hutchinson County near Sanford and Lake Meredith. Dubbed the Roughneck Fire, it has burned about 300 acres and is about 25% contained. Forward progression on the fire was stopped Sunday night, according to the latest Texas A&M Forest Service update.

More: Filing cites downed utility pole as possible cause for Texas wildfire

In a visit to the Panhandle on Friday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott stated that the cause of the fires remains under investigation and the Texas Department of Emergency Management will continue to assess the damage.

"When you look at the damages that have occurred here it's just gone, completely gone nothing left but ashes on the ground," Abbott said during a news conference in Borger.

To see a map of the current wildfires, go to our Texas wildfire smoke map.

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest updates.

Texas A&M Forest Service increases acreage on Grapevine Creek Fire due to mapping | 1:15 p.m. Sunday

The Texas A&M Forest Service increased acreage of the Grapevine Creek Fire in Clay County to 34,882 acres. The increase in acreage was not a result of fire growth but to more accurate mapping. As of Sunday afternoon, the fire remains 60% contained.

The Windy Deuce Fire has also grown in acreage to more than 144,000 acres, growing by 2,000 acres on Sunday. It remains 55% contained.

Structure fire on Hill Ranch in Canadian; City of Canadian warns of potential power loss | 10:00 a.m. Sunday

The Canadian Record reported that local firefighters are currently responding to a structure fire near 2700 North River Road at the Hill Ranch.

Additionally, the City of Canadian has warned of potential power outages as Xcel Energy purges or restores power lines from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Weather Service - Amarillo and Texas A&M Forest Service warns of ongoing critical fire weather conditions | 9:50 a.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service office in Amarillo and the Texas A&M Forest Service says weather conditions will support additional fire activity today as southwesterly wind gusts reach up to 50 mph and humidity drops to less than 15%.

Currently, there's a small chance for rain, and possible thunderstorms, in the eastern Panhandle later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument "burned completely over" by Windy Deuce; Smokehouse Creek Fire still only 15% contained | 7:15 a.m. Sunday

In an update on the Texas A&M Forest Service's Facebook page, Superintendent Eric Smith detailed the damage around Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument, noting that the latter was "pretty much completely burned over."

Though there was no structural damage, the Windy Deuce Fire destroyed approximately 15,000 acres along the recreational area.

Additionally, with increased fire activity on Saturday, the Smokehouse Creek Fire remains only 15% contained.

Texas Department of Emergency Management says "wildfire risk has intensified"; Texas A&M Forest Service anticipates additional fire activity | 11:54 a.m., Saturday

After a brief respite with cooler temperatures, snowfall and rain across the Panhandle and South Plains on Thursday, dry conditions and warmer temperatures have returned through the weekend, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management has warned that "wildfire risk has intensified," due to windy and dry conditions.

In a Facebook video on the Texas A&M Forest Service's Incident Information page, Blue Team Operations Section Chief Mike Brod provided an update with today's plan, noting that they will prioritize suppression efforts on the northern and eastern flanks of each of the fires due to southwesterly winds.

"Given the predicted critical weather, we do anticipate additional fire activity," Brod said in the video. "And we are prioritizing our suppression efforts on the areas of the highest concern."

📛The Texas #wildfire risk has intensified for this weekend due to very windy & dry conditions!



“One spark💥 - one wildfire🔥”



Help keep your fellow Texans safe by staying alert & following these tips below ⬇️https://t.co/WWohpHlqWR pic.twitter.com/dzsIs0vP8m — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) March 2, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures in the Panhandle are expected to stay in the low-to-mid 70s each day through the weekend with wind speeds accelerating by Sunday. A fire weather watch is in effect until Monday.

What are the containment numbers for the wildfires in the Panhandle?

Here are the most recent containment numbers for all fires in the Texas Panhandle:

Smokehouse Creek Fire — 1,078,000 acres and 15% contained.

Windy Deuce — 144,000 acres and 55% contained.

Grapevine Creek —30,000 acres and 60% contained.

Magenta — 3,300 acres and 85% contained.

867 Reamer — 2,000 acres and 10%.

Texas Wildfire map: Where are the fires currently?

See Texas Panhandle wildfire photos

Below are galleries containing images of the damage and spread of the Texas wildfires.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Live updates: New fire near Sanford 300 acres, 25% contained