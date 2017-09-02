Texas Mom Last Seen the Day Before Hurricane Harvey Hit Is Still Missing

Police are looking for a Texas mother of two who went missing the day before Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

The real estate agent, Crystal McDowell, wrote on her professional Facebook page “Sty safe out there!” hours before going missing, People reported.

Loved ones of McDowell noticed she went missing after she didn’t arrive to pick up her two children from her home with her ex-husband. According to People, she was supposed to drive to Dallas where she would ride out Hurricane Harvey. She also missed a meeting with a client.

Police do not believe her disappearance is related to the hurricane and flooding as she went missing before the storm hit, according to People.

McDowell was last heard from on Aug. 25, when she texted her boyfriend in the morning, the report said, and her car was found submerged in the parking lot of a Motel 6 about 13 miles from her home.