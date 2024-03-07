Texas mom arrested after drink given to son to prevent bullying sends student to hospital, police say

A Texas mother is facing charges after a drink she allegedly gave to her son to prevent bullying was consumed by a student at a school in San Antonio, sending the child to the hospital, police say.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to Legacy Traditional School – Alamo Ranch on Tuesday upon learning that the sick child was "given a drink by a classmate during P.E. class."

"The drink provided was found to contain a mixture of lemon, salt and vinegar inside a sports drink bottle," police said in a statement. "Shortly after the child consumed the drink, he began experiencing nausea and a headache.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mother of the student who provided the drink, intentionally mixed the contents of the drink to allegedly prevent her son's drink from being stolen at school by other students," police added.

Jennifer Rossi, 45, was then arrested and charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

"Although, the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized," the sheriff’s office also said. "Hospital staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital."

Rossi reportedly told investigators her son's Prime energy drink was stolen on Monday.

In an interview with investigators, Rossi stated she directed her son to give the drink to one of his classmates after her child’s Prime energy drink was stolen on Monday, KSAT is reporting, citing a police affidavit.

"The (son) stated the drink mixture was made due to the child stealing his drink the day prior and being bullied by the child... Rossi admitted to making the mixture due to her son... stating the child stole his drink and was bullying him," the document reportedly read.





