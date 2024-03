Mar. 20—The Texas Master Gardener Spring Symposium is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 23 at the Midland County Extension office, 2445 E. Highway 80 in Midland.

Water in the landscape with Emmy Ulmschneider, flower farming with Sarah Richardson and roots in the ground with DeAnn Yates of Flying Y Farms will present.

Cost is $35 and includes lunch. Register at westtexasgardening.org

Call 432-686-4700.