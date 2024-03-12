In Texas, how many deadly crashes involve unlicensed drivers? What one study finds

Driving without a license and crashing is common in Texas, a new study revealed.

Texas topped the list of states where a driver without a license was most likely involved in a fatal car accident between 2017 and 2021.

The study, which was done by the personal injury office of the Connecticut Trial Firm using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, showed that 24.16% of Texas drivers involved in a deadly collision lacked a valid license.

It also showed that there were 27,392 drivers involved in fatal crashes in Texas, of which 3,308 did not have a license, 1,183 had suspended licenses, 689 had licenses that expired, 106 had their license revoked, and 97 had been canceled or denied, while 1,234 drivers’ license status remained unknown.

In total 6,617 of the Texas drivers did not have a valid license — the highest ratio of all 50 states. Hawaii followed the state’s lead in having 23.14% of drivers without a license along with California at 22.31%.

Ryan McKeen, a spokesman for the study’s author, said “At a national level, the data reveals that out of the 271,028 drivers involved in fatal crashes over the five year period, 46,861 of them did not have a valid license. These figures underscore a vital aspect of road safety and are a sobering reminder of the dangers that road users face.”

On the other hand, the data shows that New Hampshire had the lowest percentage of unlicensed drivers involved in fatal crashes, at 5.68%. Maine came in second at 6.03%, followed by Maryland at 8.39%, Massachusetts at 8.88%, and Nebraska at 9.16%.

Here are the states as they were ranked in the study:

Rank State Total drivers involved in fatal crashes Total drivers with a non-valid license Percentage of drivers in fatal crashes without a valid license 1 Texas 27392 6617 24.16% 2 Hawaii 687 159 23.14% 3 California 27309 6093 22.31% 4 Louisiana 5627 1165 20.70% 5 Indiana 6375 1268 19.89% 6 Nevada 2403 469 19.52% 7 New Mexico 2790 538 19.28% 8 Oregon 3430 655 19.10% 9 Mississippi 4663 885 18.98% 10 North Carolina 10613 2007 18.91%

In an earlier study in Forbes that listed the U.S. states with the worst drivers, Dallas came in at sixth and Fort Worth made the list at No.9. The data is based on five key metrics around fatalities in car accidents.

The Star-Telegram previously reported that these statistics should cause alarm in drivers. Late last year, six people, including two children, were killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County. Cleburne Assistant Fire Chief Keith Scarbrough told the Star-Telegram at the time that a minivan with Georgia license plates and a pickup were involved in the crash. Six out of the seven minivan passengers died, according to Scarbrough.

U.S. 67, the site of the wreck, is known for its fatal crashes. With only two lanes, the highway is dangerous to travel on as traffic volumes increase.