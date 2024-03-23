Texas Man Struck and Killed by pick-up truck in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – A Texas man has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in Destin late Friday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a 50-year-old man, whose name has not been released yet, was attempting to cross Harbor Boulevard near Moe’s Original BBQ when he was hit by a pick-up truck. He was not using a crosswalk and alcohol may be involved, according to the report. Deputies say the collision happened at about midnight Friday night.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a traffic death investigation. They did not say where in Texas the victim is from.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.