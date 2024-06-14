Texas man dies after being electrocuted in hot tub at Mexican resort

A man died after he was electrocuted in a hot tub at a Mexican resort, local officials announced Wednesday.

The man was in the hot tub alongside another person when both were shocked, the attorney general’s office for the state of Sonora said in a statement on Facebook.

The man was from El Paso, Texas, and the other person was taken to the U.S., where she is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, NBC affiliate KTSM of El Paso reported.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the pool area of a private condominium complex in Puerto Peñasco, the AG's office said.

Citing the attorney general's office, the station reported that faulty wiring could be to blame for the electrocution.

Video shows onlookers screaming as they crowd around the hot tub while someone performs chest compressions on a person lying on the ground.

The AG’s office called the hot tub a Jacuzzi, which is a brand name, but a spokesperson for the company later said the hot tub in question was not made by Jacuzzi

The Sonora AG’s office said expert services personnel are working to determine the origin of the "electrical failure." The office will provide further details later, it said.

CORRECTION (June 13, 2024, 9 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated where the man died. It was a hot tub, not a Jacuzzi.

