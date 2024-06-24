Texas man dies on I-80 in Salt Lake City motorcycle crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 54-year-old man died Monday morning in a Salt Lake City motorcycle crash, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Three motorcyclists were riding eastbound on I-80 when one rider crashed near 7100 W around 9:30 a.m. UHP officials say he “locked up the rear brake on the bike due to slower traffic” and the motorcycle slid into another vehicle.

Officials say the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash led to a temporary closure of eastbound I-80 at 7200 W. UHP is currently diverting traffic back on the highway “using the on-ramp to bypass the scene.” The left lane of westbound I-80 was also closed but has since reopened.

The identity of the man has not been released, however, police say he was from Texas and was riding a Harley Davidson bike.

