A Texas man died while cleaning a city water tank in western Wisconsin, police say

A Texas man died while cleaning a water tank in Trempealeau County Saturday.

According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was notified of a man, identified as Carlos Medina, 30, of El Paso, trapped in the city of Blair's water tank and needing rescue. Medina was reportedly cleaning sediment from the tank with a 90-foot suction tube using scuba gear and a wet suit.

Medina told his coworkers at one point during the 45-minute cleaning that he was getting cold but continued to work. His coworkers believe he went into a hypothermic state soon after, the release said.

The coworkers were unable to get Medina out of the tank due to him being tangled in the suction tube. First responders and law enforcement arrived and were able to pull him out of the water. When they arrived, he was submerged about six feet underwater.

Life saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

The incident is being investigated by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Texas man, 30, dies while cleaning city water tank in Wisconsin