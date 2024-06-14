Texas man charged with threatening FBI agent involved in Hunter Biden investigation

A Texas man was charged Thursday with threatening a federal agent apparently involved with the Hunter Biden investigation and vowing that agents would be thrown in jail after a new president is elected.

Names are not spelled out in the criminal complaint, but the FBI agent who was threatened “was known to have been involved in an investigation into a laptop belonging to H.B.,” and the threatening call was made Tuesday after “H.B.” was convicted in connection with a 2018 gun purchase, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said.

Timothy Muller, 43, was arrested Thursday morning outside his Fort Worth home and is charged with interstate threatening communications and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

He called the FBI agent, whose name came out in media reports during Hunter Biden’s trial, which ended in a conviction, at 5:03 p.m. the day the verdict in Biden's case was announced, prosecutors said.

“You can run, but you can’t [expletive] hide,” Muller said in a voicemail that also included allegations of child pornography and abuse, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The president’s son has never been charged with such crimes.

A jury in Delaware convicted Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, on three federal gun counts Tuesday related to his buying and owning a handgun when he was addicted to illegal drugs.

Muller in the voicemail also apparently referred to false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen as part of threats to the agent, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

“So here’s how it’s gonna go: [T’s] gonna win the re-election, and then we’re gonna [expletive] go through the FBI and just start throwing you [expletive]s in jail,” Muller said, according to the U.S. attorney’s office statement. “Or, you can steal another election, and then the guns will come out."

The affidavit, part of a criminal complaint, lists the candidate only as "T." A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office would not confirm the identities of “H.B.” and “T.” referred to in the criminal complaint.

Muller also threatened the agent’s family and called the agent "traitorous," according to the affidavit.

He sent a text to the agent that read, "Did you [redacted] really think you were going to disenfranchise 75 million Americans and not die? Lol,” according to the affidavit.

False claims about a stolen 2020 election are widely believed among Trump supporters, and many have signaled reluctance to accept the 2024 election results if Trump does not win. Trump has repeatedly and falsely cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election, which he lost.

Trump’s 2024 campaign has increasingly carried a message of retribution and revenge after he was convicted late last month on 34 felony counts in New York state court.

Muller was ordered held in custody pending a detention and preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, court records show. A federal public defender listed as having been appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted, the U.S. attorney's office said.

