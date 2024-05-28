Texas man charged after pulling knife on trooper

May 28—A Texas man who pulled a knife on a state trooper before fleeing was arrested and charged.

Daniel Mijares, 34, from Dallas, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of intersection violation and obstructing an officer, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Jail records show Mijares was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

In an affidavit prepared by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Goldsby, the trooper was conducting a welfare check on Mijares after the man was spotted walking along the Indian Nation Turnpike on May 22.

Mijares told Goldsby he was walking to Tulsa with the trooper telling the man he could not walk on the turnpike, the report states.

The trooper wrote in his report he told Mijares he could not walk on the turnpike with Mijares becoming argumentized and telling the trooper he would walk on the other side of the fence and telling the trooper to "shut up" before walking toward the fence.

Goldsby said he watched Mijares until it was obvious the man was not going to leave turnpike property and told Mijares he would go to jail if he did not leave the turnpike, the affidavit states.

The report states the trooper was following Mijares to the fence line when Mijares took a fighting stance and brandished "what appeared to be a red handled knife," the report states.

Goldsby then pulled his service weapon and gave verbal orders for Mijares to drop the knife and to lay on the ground and moved away to create space between the two men. Mijares refused to follow orders and told the trooper that he would have to shoot him, the affidavit states.

Mijares backed away while still brandishing the knife and against told the trooper that he would have to be shot before turning and running up an embankment and onto Tannehill Loop Road, according to the report.

The affidavit states several troopers and deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office began a search in the area for Mijares with a K-9 from the Kiowa Police Department following a scent along Tannehill Loop Road before severe weather halted the search.

Mijares was spotted near Tannehill Schools later that morning and was arrested without incident and refused to give any statements or an interview. A red box knife was found in Mijares possession at the time of his arrest, the report states.