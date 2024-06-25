Texas man accused of killing 2 gas station clerks in Dallas area less than 48 hours apart

Two separate shooting deaths of gas station clerks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been linked to the same suspect, 21-year-old Davonta Mathis, of Waco. He now faces multiple charges, including two counts of capital murder.

On Thursday, around 11:05 p.m., Mesquite police were called to a shooting at a gas station in the 1700 block of West Bruton Road. Officers found Muhammad Hussain, a 60-year-old man from Carrollton, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hussain was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Surveillance footage provided detailed information about the suspect vehicle, which led to a breakthrough in the case, Mesquite police said.

Just two days later, on Saturday, around 12:30 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting at another gas station located in the 8600 block of Lake June Road. The suspect, later identified as Mathis, entered the store, approached the counter, and shot 32-year-old Gopi Krishna Dasari, Dallas police said. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Following both shootings, according to police, Mathis stole merchandise and tried to break into the cash registers, but couldn’t and fled the scene.

Shortly after the Dallas robbery was reported, a Mesquite officer on patrol spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The chase ended with the arrest of Mathis. Initially charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, further investigation confirmed Mathis’s involvement in the killing of Hussain and later his charge from robbery was upgraded to murder after investigators linked him to the death of Dasari, authorities said.

Both departments have stated that the investigations are ongoing and have urged anyone with additional information to come forward.