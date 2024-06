Texas Lottery Powerball, Lotto Texas results for June 3, 2024

The Texas Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at June 3, 2024 results for each game:

Powerball

19-29-35-36-45, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2

Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

Lotto Texas

17-20-32-38-39-45

Check Lotto Texas payouts and previous drawings here.

Pick 3

Morning: 8-8-7, FIREBALL: 2

Day: 4-9-4, FIREBALL: 9

Evening: 6-5-8, FIREBALL: 4

Night: 4-8-7, FIREBALL: 3

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Pick 4

Morning: 5-2-7-0, FIREBALL: 1

Day: 3-1-0-7, FIREBALL: 8

Evening: 4-5-3-3, FIREBALL: 3

Night: 4-4-4-1, FIREBALL: 1

Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

All or Nothing

Morning: 02-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-16-20-21-22

Day: 01-05-06-07-10-16-18-19-20-21-23-24

Evening: 02-05-06-07-14-15-16-18-19-20-22-23

Night: 01-05-07-09-10-12-14-15-16-18-20-24

Check All or Nothing payouts and previous drawings here.

Cash Five

01-09-12-27-29

Check Cash Five payouts and previous drawings here.

Texas Two Step

09-26-29-31, Bonus: 16

Check Texas Two Step payouts and previous drawings here.

