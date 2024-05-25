In Texas, is it legal to kill a coyote that has attacked a pet or chickens? What to know

Coyotes are a common sight on Texas ranch land and urban spaces. But can you kill one?

Coyote sightings around the Metroplex is a common occurrence. Just watch any neighborhood social media channel. One of the wild canines even caused an Arlington park to shut down after it attacked several children earlier this year. Last spring, a coyote was found lounging in a Fort Worth backyard seemingly enjoying a sun-filled siesta.

But the wild dogs are known to attack other animals, such as cats and small livestock. So, what exactly does Texas law have to say about extracting retribution for a dead pet?

Is it legal to kill coyotes in Texas if they killed your pet?

Yes, state law allows for the killing of coyotes if they take out a pet or livestock.

Texas Health and Safety Code section 822.013 states that a coyote attacking or that has recently attacked other animals may be killed by:

Any person witnessing the attack.

The attacked animal’s owner or a person acting on behalf of the owner if the owner or person has knowledge of the attack.

A person is not required to procure a hunting license to kill a coyote under this specific circumstance in Texas.

Is it legal to hunt coyotes in Texas?

Yes, coyotes can be hunted in Texas with a license.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department classifies coyotes as nongame species, which require a hunting license to be hunted. There are no closed seasons or bag limits for nongame species.

However, there are other situations where a hunting license is not required to hunt coyotes.

A hunting license isn’t required to hunt depredating or plundering coyotes on private property, as long as the hunter has landowner authorization, according to TPWD.

Essentially, if you want to hunt coyotes that are not actively destroying private property, a hunting license is required. But if you’re hunting coyotes that are destroying private property and you have landowner approval, a hunting license is not required.

Why are coyotes spotted around urban areas?

As people continue to expand housing and other human development into what once was wildlife habitats, the TPWD says there’s increasing potential for coyote encounters.

Here are a few precautions the TPWD recommends Texans take to manage coyotes:

Do not feed coyotes: Keep all pet food and water inside, along with garbage securely stored.

Keep compost bins covered: Never leave animal bones or fat in outdoor composting bins, as it could attract coyotes.

Keep pets inside: Keep a close eye on pets outside or place them in a secure kennel.

Be vigilant at night: Walk pets on a leash and accompany them outside at night

Use noise to scare coyotes: Air horns or other loud noise devices can deter coyotes from approaching your property.