In Texas, can you leave a dog chained outside in your backyard? Here’s what the law says

Leaving a dog chained outside could result in jail time, according to Texas law.

This is a question that has been raised in social media discussions of late. A poster on a Fort Worth Nextdoor page wrote: “Our new neighbors have a beautiful dog that they immediately chained to a tree in their backyard, and he just lives there chained day and night. It’s heartbreaking and so sad to see.”

⚡ More trending stories:

→ Texas to 'spring forward': When daylight saving time begins

→ How a six-pack of beer, $100 got rescuers to pull pig out of thorns.

→ Want to make $359K a year working from home? Here's a list of jobs.

What’s the law in Texas that keeps dogs safe outdoors?

Governor Gregg Abbott signed the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act in 2022, outlawing the use of weights or chains to restrain dogs while unattended.

The law states that dog collars must be made of material specifically designed to be placed around the neck of a dog and five times its length or 10 feet. Owners must also provide water, shade, and shelter that protects the dog from inclement weather when left alone.

The 24-hour rule, which prohibited law enforcement from taking action if they witnessed an animal kept inhumanely, was eliminated through the law. Animal advocates say they are grateful for the legislation, though it was originally vetoed.

Some exceptions to the law include use while the owner and dog actively train, to restrain the dog in a public camping area, or while the dog is left in an open air truck bed.

Violating the rule is considered a misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $500. Repeat offenders may be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.