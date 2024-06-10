Texas leads US for feral hog population. Are they good or bad for the environment?

It's undeniable that feral hogs are bad for the U.S. economy — causing about $1.5 billion a year in damage to crops, managed landscapes and water supplies. But are they actually bad for the environment?

It's a longstanding debate. Bring together a roomful of conservation scientists, ecologists and farmers, and it's unlikely that any two individuals would hold the exact same opinion.

In early February, a group of researchers from Denmark published a study in "Science" on this issue, aptly titled: "Functional traits — not nativeness — shape the effects of large mammalian herbivores on plant communities." The study suggests in the context of large herbivores, nonnative species do not exert stronger or more detrimental impacts on plant abundance and biodiversity compared to their native counterparts. (In the case of Texas, this would be an argument of the native bison versus the feral hog.)

Are feral hogs good or bad? Neither, the study author says.

Several newspapers across the U.S. have since reported on the study: one Texas newspaper went with the angle that feral hogs "might actually be good for the environment," while a national news site wrote a lengthy argument on how "nature doesn't care where a species is from."

In the case of herbivorous megafauna — animals weighing more than 44 kilograms, or about 100 pounds — the latter statement could hold true. But it's almost inarguable that other invasive species like the zebra mussels infiltrating freshwater ecosystems and the green anacondas overtaking the Florida Everglades have caused nothing but harm for the environment.

Regardless, the study's lead author Erick Lundgren told the USA TODAY Network that the goal of the study wasn't to shape the audience's perception of whether species are good or bad.

"One of the major points of our article was that these impacts cannot be described as either good or bad scientifically — that good and bad are subjective terms, always, and thus outside the realm of science," Lundgren wrote in an email. "Feral hogs are a very interesting case, because many of their actual measured impacts would generally be considered 'good' if we considered them to 'belong' — which highlights the subjective nature of this."

Similar to the ecological services that the standard grazers provide, Lundgren pointed out that feral hogs tend to increase native plant diversity, increase nutrient availability and even facilitate birds.

"These things could be considered 'good' but I'd rather just consider them as things, objectively," Lundgren wrote in the email. "The narratives about pigs seem to have more to do with their belonging and hateability (so easy to hate!) than about their actual impacts."

Consequently, because of their seemingly invasive status, there's now an unnecessary war on wild boar, which Lundgren believes has resulted in the needless killing of thousands — similar to wild horses and burros.

Regardless, most experts agree that they contribute a great deal of harm to the environment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates costs from their damage and control at an estimated $2.5 billion annually in the U.S. agricultural sector alone; this does not include damage to waterways, landscaping, and personal properties.

They're also a threat to humans with their sharp teeth and tusks and have been confirmed to attack and kill humans.

Are people allowed to kill feral hogs?

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, landowners and their agents can legally kill feral hogs on their property without a hunting license if the hogs are causing damage. However, if a landowner intends to trap or snare hogs, they should possess a valid Texas hunting license, as these methods can impact other wildlife species.

In Texas, feral hogs are neither classified as game nor non-game species. Instead, they are designated as exotic livestock under Texas Parks and Wildlife Code Section 1.101(4) and Texas Agriculture Code 161.001(a).

Where in Texas are feral hogs?

There are 1.5 million feral hogs in Texas, according to Wildlife biologist Rick Taylor. The majority of feral hogs reside in East, South and Central Texas. North and West Texas have very low or no populations, but according to Texas Parks and Wildlife, more of these hogs are migrating to these areas.

Does Texas offer bounties for feral hogs?

Several counties in Texas have offered bounties for feral hogs to help control their population. The availability of these programs may have changed, so it is advisable to check with local authorities for the most current information.

Is it OK to eat feral hogs?

Feral hogs are edible! For the most part, they taste similar to domesticated pork. Their meat can be used for pigs in a blanket, breakfast sausage, pork sliders and any other recipe that pork is known to use.

