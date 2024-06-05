Texas leaders in both parties find fault in President Biden's immigration executive order

Citing far different reasons, Texas Republican leaders and some state Democratic officials and progressive interest groups found little to like in the executive order signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden designed to stem the flow of unlawful border crossings into the United States from the south.

The action — taken months after congressional Republicans, at the behest of former President Donald Trump, tanked what had been billed as a bipartisan effort to gain control of the U.S.-Mexico border — comes just six months before the expected rematch between the president and his predecessor.

And Texas Republicans made haste to tie the two events together, noting that unlawful immigration and border security are the weakest planks of Biden's platform in his bid for a second term.

“This is a conversion based on the proximity of the next election and sinking poll numbers," U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters in Washington after details of the president's plan were released but before the formal announcement at the White House. "This executive order is just political cover, and the American people aren't going to be fooled."

Biden did not address the politics of his decision, but he said immigration has become a "political issue to be weaponized" and that he was driven to action by a worldwide migrant crisis that could result in an unlimited number of people trying to enter the country.

"The goodwill of the American people is wearing thin right now," Biden said in an East Room address Tuesday. "Doing nothing is not an option. We have to act."

Senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of the announcement said the change is meant to deter migration to the U.S.-Mexico border. In the current fiscal year, U.S. Border Patrol has reported more than 1.5 million encounters and apprehensions.

Texas border city mayors joining Biden in the Palm Room of the White House included Oscar Leeser of El Paso, Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio, Norma Sepulveda of Harlingen and John Cowen of Brownsville. U.S. Reps. Vicente Gonzalez of Brownsville and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth also attended.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, perhaps Biden's most vocal critic on immigration and border matters, called the initiative "a smokescreen."

"This executive order will do nothing but further an invasion into our country, inviting thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to cross the border every single day — the exact opposite of shutting down the border," Abbott said.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes a stretch of the Rio Grande from northwest of Laredo to southeast of El Paso, blamed the crisis at the border on Republican inaction. But he also said Biden's "actions do little to solve the situation."

“We all want safe and secure border communities, but there is a smart way forward that works — without cruelty and inhumanity," said Gutierrez, an immigration attorney. "We must have border solutions that protect women and children, and strengthen our economy. Real lives on both sides of the border are going to be affected in a detrimental way."

The meat of Biden's order requires border agents to turn away migrants, even if they are seeking asylum, who do not enter the country through legal ports of entry whenever unlawful crossings reach 2,500 people a day. Once crossings fall to 1,500 per day, the turn-away order will be lifted.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, who did not attend the White House announcement, noted that unlawful immigration has vexed presidents of both parties since well before Biden became president. She said the bipartisan legislation that failed this year would have sent additional border agents and asylum judges to the border, but she faulted the president for not doing more to protect people with legitimate asylum claims who cross between ports of entry.

“While I understand the administration is doing its best to navigate this challenge without adequate resources and appropriate legislation, I am disappointed that the focus today is only on enforcement, and it is my sincere hope that administrative actions on immigration relief, like parole in place for the spouses of US citizens and designations of Temporary Protected Status for vulnerable populations, will also happen," Escobar said in a news release.

American Gateways, a Texas nonprofit that provides legal assistance for immigrants, called Biden's order "misguided."

“We respect that public officials in Washington are debating the best ways to manage the thousands of migrants arriving at the Southern border, but this executive order is the wrong approach," Edna Yang, the organization's co-executive director, said in a statement. "The United States needs to honor the dignity of people escaping persecution in their home countries."

In his remarks, Biden disputed the notion that he was turning his back on legitimate asylum claims.

"Those who seek to come to the United States legally, for example, by making an appointment and coming to a port of entry, asylum will still be available," he said. "But if an individual chooses not to use our legal pathways, they choose to come without permission, against the law, they'll be restricted from receiving asylum and staying in the United States."

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November, was generally supportive of Biden's aims — even though he has been critical of the White House's approach to dealing with the border.

"If it is implemented correctly, this executive order could bring long overdue relief to our border communities," Allred said in a statement released by his campaign.

Cruz, who is seeking his third term in the Senate, sought to directly tie Allred to Biden on the immigration front.

"Joe Biden has not acted alone," Cruz said through his campaign. "The Democrat Party has allowed the crisis to continue and members like Colin Allred must also be held accountable."

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said Biden's order "would fundamentally change our asylum laws."

"The ‘daily threshold’ in this executive order would amount to a functional ban on asylum for many families escaping persecution and violence," Castro said.

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called the executive order "amnesty, not border security.”

“If Joe Biden truly wanted to shut down the border, he could do so with a swipe of the same pen, but he never will because he is controlled by radical left Democrats who seek to destroy America,” Leavitt said.

Abbott, since Biden defeated Trump and assumed the presidency in January 2021, has made liberal use of his own executive authority in the effort to limit unlawful border crossings into Texas. Over the past two years, the governor has provided bus and plane transport to send immigrants who crossed without authorization but were granted temporary permission to remain in the United States to cities with Democratic mayors.

Abbott has also declared unlawful immigration an "invasion" of Texas.

And the governor's signature border initiative, the $11 billion Operation Lone Star, has deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and airmen and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to points along the Rio Grande.

In February, when Biden went to Brownsville to meet with federal border agents about the crisis, Abbott and Trump also visited a border city on the same day to highlight the state's initiatives they said were needed to compensate for federal inaction.

Last week, Abbott officially welcomed the first 300 Texas National Guard soldiers to the state-built base camp on 80 acres the state acquired in Eagle Pass. The base will have a capacity to accommodate 1,800 troops.

