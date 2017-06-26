Texas Latinos greet court date for 'show me your papers' SB4 immigration law

A federal judge will hear arguments to decide whether the harsh anti-sanctuary cities law will take effect in September. The Trump White House is watching

Students in April protested at the Texas Capitol against SB4, a state immigration law against which civil rights groups will argue this week during a federal court hearing. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP

Anger at Texas’ strict new immigration law simmered as a thousand Latino policymakers and advocates gathered in Dallas this weekend, ahead of a hearing in which civil rights groups will ask for the measure to be blocked.

A federal court in San Antonio will hear arguments on Monday, with Judge Orlando Garcia to decide whether to grant a preliminary injunction that would stop the law, known as SB4, from taking effect on 1 September.

Among those fighting SB4 are Texas’ biggest cities, Latino organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which successfully argued earlier this year that Donald Trump’s travel ban affecting some majority-Muslim countries was unconstitutional.

The Trump administration and other Republican-led states will be watching the outcome closely, though the battle appears likely to end up in the US supreme court.

SB4 cast a cloud over the annual conference of the Naleo Educational Fund, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that aims to boost Latino political participation. Organizers took advantage of the coincidental timing and location of the gathering to hold strategy sessions aimed at developing resistance. Many in attendance sported red “NO SB4” badges.

“It was political pandering to a part of the electorate that hates immigrants and this is anti-immigrant and anti-Hispanic,” Rafael Anchia, a Dallas-area Democratic state representative, said of the law.

“Because immigration and border security issues poll so highly in that small sliver of the Republican primary electorate, and fear of immigrants is a big part of that, you have ambitious statewide politicians who saw Trump win by nine points in Texas trying to adopt that ideology.”

Anchia was optimistic that SB4 would be derailed in court. “I do think we will defeat it and it will not go into effect,” he said.

SB4 is in some aspects redolent of Arizona’s SB1070, a “show me your papers” law that was passed in 2010 but largely neutered by court challenges. Conference-goers in Dallas also recalled California’s Proposition 187, a measure passed by voters in 1994 that would have denied social, health and educational services to undocumented immigrants. It was swiftly halted in court.

The Texas law would in effect ban “sanctuary cities” – places that offer limited or no cooperation with immigration authorities – by criminalizing and fining officials who do not accede to requests to hold immigrants for federal pick-up and potential deportation.

It would also empower local law enforcement officers to ask about the immigration status of people they detain, for example at traffic stops, which detractors say is a gateway to racial profiling.

In a January executive order, Trump signaled his intent to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities, an effort that was frustrated by a federal court ruling. But last Friday, the Department of Justice filed a “statement of interest” in support of SB4 that described it as constitutional and an “important decision” in ensuring uniform cooperation throughout the state.

Among the legal arguments being mounted against SB4 is that it violates the constitution in multiple ways: by intertwining a state in a federal matter; by prohibiting officials from criticizing state immigration policies; by inviting arrests without sufficient cause and due process; and by encouraging discrimination.

Critics also claim that the provision to oust elected officials who do not comply with the law violates the Voting Rights Act.

‘A chilling effect’

Texas's governor, Greg Abbott. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP