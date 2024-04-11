Texas Land Commissioner issues statewide call out for oral histories

Apr. 10—AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dr. Dawn Buckingham on Wednesday issued a statewide call out for veterans to share their stories with the VLB through the GLO's Voices of Veterans oral history program.

"As VLB Chairwoman and Land Commissioner, it is an honor to help serve our courageous Veterans by preserving and honoring their legacies through the Voices of Veterans oral history program," Buckingham said in a news release. "This incredible program is made possible by the hard work of the VLB and GLO staff who record and archive these precious records for future generations. I look forward to the continued growth of the Voices of Veterans oral history program and encourage Veterans across the state to send in their stories and be a part of Texas history."

Veterans can email [email protected] to tell their stories. Please note that the Veteran must be a resident of Texas at the time of their interview.

Voices of Veterans is the state agency's first Veteran oral history program. It records the stories of Texas Veterans through their time in service and after returning home from combat.

The VLB records interviews with Veterans over the phone or in person. Their interviews are then permanently archived in the Office of Veterans Records at the GLO, where they join the historical documents of other Texas heroes such as Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie, and William Barret Travis.

Veterans' interviews are also available to researchers, historians, genealogists, and the public. These precious records inspire future generations and remind us of our Veterans' sacrifices.

To listen to the over 500 archived stories of Veterans documented through the GLO's Voices of Veterans oral history program, visit VoicesofVeterans.org.