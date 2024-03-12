Texas House speaker appoints committee to investigate Panhandle wildfires

As devastating wildfires continue to burn in the Texas Panhandle, House Speaker Dade Phelan on Tuesday announced a new House committee tasked with investigating the fires' origins and evaluating the state's response.

Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, was named chair of the new Investigative Committee on the Panhandle Wildfires. King's district was hit hard by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which has burned more than 1 million acres since Feb. 26 and quickly became the largest wildfire in state history. By Tuesday afternoon, the fire — one of several major blazes to hit the Panhandle in the last two weeks — was 89% contained.

Republican Reps. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock and Todd Hunter of Corpus Christi will join King on the committee, along with Jason Abraham and Ashley Cash as public members.

The five-member committee will investigate the factors contributing to the wildfires, study the allocation of firefighting resources and effectiveness of the wildfire response, and evaluate the coordination between local, state and federal entities in wildfire prevention, preparedness and response, according to Phelan's proclamation.

“The catastrophic wildfires have left a profound mark on the Panhandle region, with the Smokehouse Creek fire the largest wildfire in our state’s history,” Phelan said in a statement Tuesday. “It is imperative we fully examine the causes and response to this disaster to ensure Texas is equipped with the proper tools to prevent and respond to future wildfires.

Burned terrain from the aftermath of the Smokehouse Creek wildfire is seen from the Canadian Bridge on Tuesday, March 5.

"In addition to wildfire prevention and response, this investigative committee will study the adequacy of recovery resources to help guarantee the needs of the community are met as they forge ahead from this tragedy.”

The speaker has set a deadline of May 1 for the committee to submit its findings, including legislative recommendations for preventing future wildfires and improving the state's disaster preparedness. The committee will dissolve when the 89th Legislature convenes Jan. 14.

