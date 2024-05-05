Texas House committee report calls for more utility oversight, firefighting resources after Panhandle wildfires

Fire from the Windy Deuce Fire in open fields burning between Fritch and Amarillo along Hwy. 136 could still be seen from the air as of Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2024. The highway remained closed as first responders continued to battle the blaze, one of five active wildfires in the Texas Panhandle.

A special Texas House committee tasked with identifying factors contributing the the largest wildfire outbreak in Texas history and recommending legislative solutions to prevent future fires published its final report Wednesday, largely blaming electric utilities and oil and gas operators for sparking the deadly fires and calling for increased oversight of the companies and additional support for Texas firefighters.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire — Texas' largest-ever wildfire — the Windy Deuce Fire and several other blazes sparked February 26 and burned for weeks until they were fully contained in mid-March, contributing to the deaths of three people and 15,000 head of cattle, destroying 138 homes and businesses and scorching more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle.

The committee's 43-page report, which was produced following three days of legislative hearings in Pampa early last month, confirms electrical infrastructure played a large part in starting the fires.

More: House investigative committee begins 3-day wildfire hearings in Pampa

The Texas House Investigative Committee on the Panhandle Wildfires listens to testimony Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Pampa.

"The largest and most destructive of the Panhandle wildfires were caused by electric power pole and line that had not been effectively maintained or replaced by a utility provider and an oil and gas operator," the report reads, citing an apparent trend. "Among fires with identified causes, wildfires started by power lines have been among the most destructive in the region between 2000 and 2024, causing more than 1,300 fires that burned more than 1.4 million acres."

The committee concluded broken power poles started the Smokehouse Creek, Grape Vine Creek and Reamer Creek (687 Reamer) fires. Electrical equipment at the site of small pumpjack caused the Windy Deuce Fire, which threatened the towns of Fritch and Borger, the report says.

Xcel Energy previously admitted its infrastructure likely caused the Smokehouse Creek Fire and said during a committee hearing in April the power pole that snapped and caused the fire was decayed and needed replacement.

More: In Texas House hearing, Xcel Energy says pole that started Panhandle wildfire needed replacement

In the report, the committee calls for "prompt and aggressive action" to "better predict, prevent and respond to future wildfires."

"More effective monitoring and rule enforcement is needed to check irresponsible oil and gas operators and to improve accountability among utility providers in their pole inspection and replacement programs," the report reads.

The committee said the legislature should direct the Public Utility Commission of Texas to evaluate the effectiveness of current pole inspection reporting systems and recommend any legislative or regulatory changes to the systems that could increase accountability and prevent future fires. They also called for additional regulation of oil and gas stripper wells, which they said is "grossly deficient."

A burned swing set and Jeep sit behind a home Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, along State Highway 136 between Fritch and Borger in the Texas Panhandle. The Windy Deuce Fire, which burned through the area and caused the damage, was estimated at 142,000 acres Thursday.

The committee also found insufficient aerial support, poor coordination between agencies and faulty communications equipment hindered the state's response to the wildfires.

"Although volunteer firefighters fought valiantly to contain the wildfires, response efforts were inhibited by a lack of properly positioned, readily available and timely dispatched air support on top of ineffective communication and coordination among agencies, local governments and responders due in part to communications equipment that lacked interoperability," the report reads.

The report also asserted area volunteer fire departments are "grossly underfunded" and lack the resources to effectively fight major wildfires.

The committee's report calls for the Texas to create its own aerial firefighting fleet to avoid a future delayed air response like the one experienced in the Panhandle.

"The legislature should authorize and fund a state-owned firefighting air fleet, hire pilots and crews to operate and maintain it and secure the infrastructure necessary to stage and deploy the aircraft to effectively fight wildfires in the Texas Panhandle and other high-risk areas," the committee wrote.

The committee also called for additional funding and resources for frontline volunteer fire departments, including for improved radio communication systems.

"Additional funding and opportunities must be made available to volunteer fire departments to encourage more proactive and extensive fire mitigation strategies that will protect the people and industry the region supports," the report reads. "Efforts should be made to upgrade statewide communications systems to facilitate effective communication between all responders."

Chairing the committee was Republican state Rep. Ken King of Canadian, one of the communities hardest-hit by the wildfires. Also serving on the committee were Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock and Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, as well as Panhandle landowners Jason Abraham and James Henderson.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Report calls for more oversight, resources after Panhandle wildfires