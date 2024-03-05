Texas hopes for relief from devastating wildfires as rain and snow is forecast

This infrared satellite image shows the active fire line and burn scars west of Miami, Texas, on 28 February.

This infrared satellite image shows the active fire line and burn scars west of Miami, Texas, on 28 February. Photograph: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies/AFP/Getty Images

Rain and snow are expected in parts of the Texas Panhandle area starting Thursday, bringing possible respite to the Lone Star state after the worst wildfires in its history.

Up to 500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by the flames as of Monday, and two people have died: Cindy Owen, 44, and Joyce Blankenship, 83. Thousands of cattle have also either been killed or euthanized after being injured in the wildfires.

The National Weather Service Amarillo forecast precipitation into Friday evening, and increased moisture in the grass will also probably make it easier to contain the wildfires over the coming days, NBC News reported, citing an update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Overall, burn conditions are markedly improved from yesterday’s weather and the ability to fight fire on the ground is greatly enhanced,” said the state agency on Monday.

Additional firefighters have also helped officials tackle and contain emerging wildfires, Deidra Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Hutchinson county emergency management, told the Associated Press.

“Yesterday, had we not had the resources we had, that fire could have been catastrophic,” Thomas said on Monday. “We’re in a really good position today and tomorrow and hopefully through the rest of the week.”

Several wildfires are still burning in Texas. Together they have scorched more than 1.1m acres, an area approximately five times larger than New York City. The Smokehouse Creek fire, the largest wildfire in Texas history, was only 37% contained as of Tuesday morning, Texas A&M Forest Service reported, and has burned through 1,059,570 acres thus far.

Additionally, the Windy Deuce fire in Moore county, at about 150,000 acres, and the Grapevine Creek fire in Gray county, about 35,000 acres, remain partially active.

The smaller Roughneck fire in Hutchinson county, in northern Texas, has displaced about 200 families, social worker Julie Winters told CBS. “We have some veterans that have been displaced with this, we have elderly people that have been displaced, we have young families,” she said.

Aerial images from last week show how far-reaching the wildfire destruction already is. The town of Fritch has been badly hit by the wildfires, with satellite images showing most of the 2,000-person settlement.

Elsewhere, in Miami, Texas, a small town known for its cattle industry, satellite images show the fires have burnt much of the area’s land and vegetation.

Images from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere also depict the wildfire spreading into parts of western Oklahoma.

It remains unclear what has caused the fires but dry grassland, unusually warm temperatures and strong winds have fueled and propelled the flames. One woman whose home was destroyed in the deadly blaze has claimed that the fires were started by a “rotten” utility pole that fell to the ground and caught on fire, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday, CNN reported.

Melanie McQuiddy, who lives near Canadian, Texas, is suing Southwestern Public Service Company, its parent company Xcel Energy, and Osmose Utilities Services, a Georgia-based company that inspected the utility pole.

Kevin Cross, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, told USA Today that an investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by the devastating wildfires across the Texas Panhandle,” Cross said. “As members of this community, we will continue to support our neighbors in this recovery.”