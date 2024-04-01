Texas government is failing working moms and young families | Opinion

Last year, when I was pregnant with my son, a common question I heard was “how much time will you be taking off of work?” When I explained that, as a Texas state employee, I had no paid maternity leave, people were shocked. The most common response I heard was “but I thought Texas was supposed to be a family-friendly state?” After all, federal employees have access to 12 weeks of paid family leave, thanks to bipartisan cooperation and the efforts of Ivanka Trump. Why wouldn’t Texas?

Lack of paid family leave is just one of the policies where Texas lawmakers and state officials are failing young families.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently won a lawsuit in federal court that negates the enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) for state workers. The PUMP Act, which provides protections for lactating mothers, is also under threat.

Texas lawmakers should be creating a welcoming and safe workplace, instead of making it more difficult for working parents. They could accomplish this by reinstating protections for pregnant state workers under the PWFA, protecting the PUMP Act, and expanding federal family leave benefits to state workers. Yet, with this latest ruling, the Texas State Government is sending a message that’s loud and clear: mothers are not welcome in the workplace.

The Texas Capitol dome is seen in this file photo. Lack of paid family leave is just one of the policies where Texas lawmakers and state officials are failing young families, Amy Kroll says. (Credit: Ken Herman/American-Statesman/File)

The PWFA requires that employers provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant/peripartum workers including fertility treatments, morning sickness, pregnancy loss, lactation and postpartum depression. Examples of accommodations may include providing appropriately sized uniforms, protection against toxic chemicals, providing additional bathroom breaks, or allowing for flexible hours due to morning sickness and prenatal appointments.

Why does PWFA matter? Don’t other federal laws suffice? No, they don’t. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) rarely provides accommodations because pregnancy is not usually considered a disability. And unlike the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), the PWFA protects workers while they recover from childbirth (usually six weeks) regardless of how long they have been on the job.

Job security for pregnant workers is especially important when 1) women are the sole, primary, or co-breadwinner, as they are in 60% of Texas families, 2) moms face a wage gap (in Texas, moms make $0.71 to the dollar as compared to men), and 3) many caregivers have left the workforce due to rising childcare costs. Additionally, mothers and women of childbearing age face discrimination in the job search, making keeping the job you have that much more important. The largest immediate impact of the ruling will be on low-wage state employees, the majority of whom are women of color. For these women, recovering from childbirth and caring for a newborn can too often mean risking their job.

By failing to protect mothers in the workplace, the state has made it harder on itself to recruit and retain top-tier talent into public service. Eighty-seven percent of women with a bachelor's degree worked while pregnant with their first child. These women have options when searching for a job including corporate, nonprofit and federal roles, and they look closely at the work culture and benefits offered to young families. For example, a recent study showed that caregivers valued childcare benefits over a 401k.

Opponents contend PWFA burdens Texas as an employer. That’s not the case. With over 340,000 employees and a biennial budget of over $320 billion, Texas can and must support pregnant workers. The PWFA makes exceptions for small businesses of less than 15 people, and the state of Texas does not even come close to being deserving of that exception.

Finally, protections for pregnant and lactating mothers ensure that our youngest Texans are getting the care and nutrition they need. For example, last month, while at daycare, my son refused to drink anything from a bottle. The result? I went to his daycare twice a day to nurse him while my job was protected under federal law.

While Paxton’s lawsuit only impacts state workers in Texas, it could open the door for corporations and other states to file similar lawsuits.

The governor must act now to ensure that state employees have these protections reinstated. It's well past time to provide paid family leave in Texas. In fact, thirteen states have already embraced paid family leave.

The first line on Governor Abbott's website bio is that he is working to ensure “the Lone Star State remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family.” It’s time he lives up to that promise of Texas being a “family friendly” state.

Kroll is the founder and executive director of the LBJ Women’s Campaign School at the University of Texas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas government is failing working moms and young families | Opinion