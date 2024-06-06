Texas Gov. Greg Abbott distorted PODS survey to take a shot at Austin | Letters

Greg Abbott recently seized on a recent PODS survey suggesting an uptick in movement out of Austin to attack the city. He turned current GOP mythology that Americans are fleeing blue states for red states on its head to suggest movement away from Austin is due to the blue city, not red state.

A far more credible explanation is Austin’s inability to insulate itself from our state government’s open hostility to an ever-growing list of demographic groups, most recently women. How could any professional woman of childbearing age (or her spouse) not be concerned about moving to (or staying in) Austin when becoming pregnant in Texas could put her in mortal danger.

Pregnancy is more hazardous than commonly appreciated, and the state’s ban on life and fertility preserving medical care makes having a child in Texas a perverse form of Russian Roulette. People have noticed.

Chuck Reynolds, Austin

Gov. Greg Abbott used the results of a survey showing an exodus from Austin for political effect. (Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman/File)

How to submit a letter to the editor

Send letters of no more than 150 words by using our online form at https://bit.ly/3Crmkcf or send an email to letters@statesman.com.

We welcome your letters on all topics. Include your name and city of residence; we do not publish anonymous letters.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott distorted PODS survey to take a shot at Austin