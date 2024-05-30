Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares victory in school voucher war against GOP House incumbents

Gov. Greg Abbott declared victory Tuesday night when his chosen candidates unseated three Texas House Republican incumbents who had voted against the governor’s signature “school choice” proposal in the last legislative session.

In four of six key Texas House districts, Abbott-backed challengers ousted Republican incumbents in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff elections, potentially setting the stage for a school voucher proposal, which would use public education funding to pay for children’s private school tuition, to advance in the 2025 legislative session.

"The Texas legislature now has enough votes to pass School Choice," the governor posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night. "Congratulations to all of tonight's winners."

Despite bipartisan support last year to invest more money in schools, proposed public education spending boosts became embroiled in a polarizing fight over school choice, a program that would use state money to pay for private school tuition.

While GOP primary winners must face their Democratic rivals in November, many in deep-red House districts, Republicans are favored to win and deliver to the governor a legislative advantage for his policy priorities going into the 89th Texas Legislature.

In House District 58, south of Fort Worth, Helen Kerwin decisively defeated incumbent Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne, with 57.5% of the votes, according to the Texas secretary of state's complete but unofficial election results.

In District 33, northeast of Dallas, Katrina Pierson, a former campaign aide to former President Donald Trump, clinched the GOP nomination with 56.3% support, ousting incumbent Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall.

In District 44, south of Austin and east of San Antonio, Alan Schoolcraft beat incumbent Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin, with 55.5% support.

In the Northeast Texas-based District 1, Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, who was among the House Republican incumbents who opposed school vouchers, survived a challenge by Chris Spencer, securing 53.5% of the vote.

Abbott-backed Trey Wharton also won in the open District 12 seat, and Alex Kamkar lost to Jeffrey Barry in the open District 29 seat. Both seats had been held by Republicans who voted against school vouchers but decided against seeking reelection this year.

Abbott celebrated Tuesday night's results, saying, “Together, we will ensure the best future for our children."

Texas AFT, which represents teachers statewide, blasted Abbott-backed victories as a result of out-of-state investment and called on the governor to instead fund public schools, whose finances have been crippled this year with budget deficits statewide.

“I’m sure glad Texas public schools taught the governor how to count his chickens,” AFT President Zeph Capo said. “I regret that we didn’t teach him to count them after they’ve hatched.”

The school voucher war in Texas

After bitterly fought marathon legislative sessions last year, the House in November killed Abbott’s signature school voucher issue. At the time, Abbott vowed to throw his political might into fighting Republicans who voted against a school voucher package. Burns, Holland, Kuempel and VanDeaver were among the 21 House Republicans who opposed such proposals.

Of those 21, 16 ran for reelection. Six were ousted in the March 5 primary, six held their seats, and four were forced into runoffs.

Only seven of the 21 Republicans remain.

The results set up a much clearer path for a school voucher proposal to finally pass during next year’s legislative session.

The influence and money

Anything could happen and it remains unclear exactly what the school choice proposal will look like, but the vote count is there, said University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus.

The election victory undoubtedly increases Abbott’s influence, he said. However, big donors have also shown their ability to influence elections in Texas, he said.

Billionaires such as Pennsylvania-based Jeffrey Yass donated millions in political contributions to school voucher-friendly candidates in Texas races over the past six months, including a $6 million gift to Abbott.

Leading up to the March primaries, Abbott spent $6 million across 14 House races to unseat candidates he opposed. Since then, he has spent an additional $1.8 million, according to campaign finance reports.

“Texas is still a one-party state,” Rottinghaus said. “It’s the party of money.”

How big a role school vouchers played in unseating incumbents appears to be up for debate.

In many ads, Abbott-backed challengers blasted GOP incumbents on a range of noneducation-related issues like border security and tax relief, calling into question the conservative credentials of those Republicans seeking reelection.

School choice, however, was an important factor for Texas voters, said Scott Jensen, senior advisor at the pro-school choice American Federation for Children.

“It’s very clear that a stake was put in the heart of the argument that rural voters don’t support school choice,” Jensen said. “Rural voters did support the school choice candidate.”

Others pointed to a variety of issues in motivating voters to head to the polls.

“The vouchers or school choice was not the central motivating factor, but it was one item in a basket of goods that voters used to determine if someone was a strong enough republican,” Rottinghaus said.

With a more assured path forward for a school choice proposal, lawmakers may have less incentive to offer large buckets of cash as a concession to officials wanting to boost public education spending, many of whom worry a vouchers program would drain funds from traditional districts, Jensen said.

During the 2023 session, Abbott linked increases to public education funding with passage of school vouchers.

“The education establishment will probably regret not taking the governor's offer last year,” Jensen said.

The Republican nominees will still have to win the general election in November, but for many districts in Texas that lean either heavily Democrat or Republican, the primaries determine the ultimate winner.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Abbott declares victory in school voucher war on GOP House incumbents