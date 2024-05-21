Texas GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Weirdly Claims Trump Is Not 'Ruling Class'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was the latest GOP toady of Donald Trump’s to show up outside of his New York hush money trial and pay fealty to the party’s fearless leader.

In the process, he suggested that he doesn’t understand the meaning of a very basic term: ruling class.

It happened while Patrick was defending Trump against being held accountable by suggesting the former president and self-proclaimed billionaire is a victim of the whims of those danged elites.

“If the courts in New York come after any of you because of something you said, because you said something the ruling class didn’t like, and that’s what all these other countries are about,” Patrick said. “They want to be sure that anyone that speaks up against the ruling class disappears.”

Just to drive things home, Patrick added, “They want to take him off the main stage because they know he is their biggest danger to take on the ruling class.”

Of course, a journalist felt obliged to point out that if anyone qualifies as a member of the “ruling class,” it’s a billionaire and former president.

“Isn’t Donald Trump part of the ruling class?” the unidentified journalist asked.

Patrick didn’t appreciate the comment.

“Now, no, you know what? Donald Trump is not the ruling class. Donald Trump is for every New Yorker. He’s for every Texan, every, every state,” he said before claiming the former president ”has put his whole life on the line, his whole life on the line for the American people.”

Ex-Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka chimed in, asking, “Would a member of the ruling class be facing 730 years in prison? Seven hundred and thirty years in prison, and he’s a member of the elite. That’s pathetic. You’re not a journalist.”

You can see the exchange below.

"That's pathetic. You're not a journalist" -- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and company get mad when a reporter points out that Trump is in fact part of the ruling cast pic.twitter.com/CUjWjZVwO2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2024

Many people on X, formerly Twitter, amused themselves by pointing out the ridiculousness of claiming that the former leader of the free world isn’t automatically a member of the ruling class.

Trump is just an average working class guy… pic.twitter.com/dcnhhcF6OR — Terry Dresbach (@draiochta14) May 21, 2024

Yeah Trump screams common man pic.twitter.com/RZwliwkzOi — TrueWordsRSpoken (@TruWordsRSpoken) May 21, 2024

Trump isn’t for anyone but himself and New Yorkers know that, neither is he working class. He’s a billionaire who has milked the working class to become one. — Victoria Delaney, Ph.D. (@Vdelane1Delaney) May 21, 2024

They sure don’t like criticism! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) May 21, 2024

My favorite is the one person clapping. https://t.co/yFsGguE1kq — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) May 21, 2024

"ruling cast" and "elite" are codewords for other kinds of people in this language, not actually wealthy/powerful people... pic.twitter.com/A8rpm4qs7r — Geoff Price (@geoffmprice) May 21, 2024

Trump isn't the first member of the ruling class in global history to be tried and (possibly) convicted for crimes against the people he is supposed to serve. — Fred Roth 🇨🇦🌻 (@FredinToronto) May 21, 2024

