Texas expands disaster declaration, no fatalities yet reported: governor

(Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday that the state has no reports of fatalities from Hurricane Harvey as yet but it still faces up to 40 to 50 inches (102 to 127 cm) of rain from the storm, which hit the state's southern coast on Friday night.

Abbott in a news conference said the state has expanded its disaster declaration to 20 more counties for a total of 50 counties. There are about 338,000 power outages reported across the state, he said.

"It will be several days before they can be addressed," he said.

It has activated 1,800 members of the military to conduct search-and-rescue operations, including with helicopters. They also will help with cleanup.

There was an unconfirmed report of eight deaths at a trailer park near or outside Port Aransas, Texas, the town's mayor, Charles Bujan, said in a local television interview.

