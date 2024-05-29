Texas Education Agency seeks to boost student rigor, help teachers with new class content

The State Board of Education is on track to approve a new set of classroom materials, including state-developed resources, that Texas Education Agency officials hope will deliver more rigorous academic instruction to students and help newer teachers create content for classroom lessons.

Public comment on the state-developed math and language arts materials opened Wednesday ahead of the state board’s expected vote to approve the content later this year.

The state developed academic content that will be available online for free for Kindergarten through fifth grade reading and language arts, Kindergarten through eighth grade math, and algebra. While some school districts have piloted these materials the state education board has to approve them for use in public schools across the state.

The point of providing these free, state-developed materials is to give teachers vetted, quality and easy to access resources, state education Commissioner Mike Morath told the American-Statesman.

While some districts have curriculum teams, teachers have told the TEA in surveys that they spend hours outside of school searching the internet for lessons, he said.

“In many cases, the materials that have been cobbled together by curriculum teams or grade level teams, while seemingly appropriate, have not given students exposure to the background knowledge they need,” Morath said. “You want kids to be able to read independently but you want them to be really stretched.”

The materials

The TEA-developed resources are just one piece of House Bill 1605 — a bill the Texas Legislature passed last year that puts more power over classroom materials in the state education board’s hands. The bill also directs the state board to create a list of approved textbooks and allocates $324.2 million for districts to purchase state-owned instructional materials for teachers to use.

The materials are meant to be at grade-level, draw on the latest in brain science and create parallels with topics students learn throughout their schooling, Morath said.

For example, a fifth grade reading passage in which the topic is Tuttle the Turtle is less complex than one about the Italian Renaissance, which also harkens to other subjects students study, he said.

He also stressed the use of phonics in reading materials instead of three-cuing, a reading technique that encourages students to use context clues instead of sounding out a word. The Texas Legislature banned the use of three-cuing last year.

Morath said the materials mimic a classical model, which draws on liberal arts and pulls in classical pieces of literature or art, often from the Western world.

Teacher assistance

TEA officials also hope the materials will help teachers, especially those new to the classroom, to develop lesson plans.

Immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic, many experienced teachers left the profession and districts struggled to retain staff members during the stressful time.

Texas employs more uncertified teachers than ever before, with 34% of new hires in 2024 being uncertified, compared with roughly 10% in 2021, according to TEA data.

'Help students learn'

Temple school district Superintendent Bobby Ott is hopeful for the eventual rollout of the free TEA-developed resources.

The district piloted an early version of the maerials and has seen improvement in test scores, he said.

“They represent a major step forward in giving our students access to rich reading instruction grounded in phonics and the science of teaching reading,” Ott said. “The classical education model of the new materials will help students learn about our diverse world and see themselves in their lessons.”

Lawmakers including Gov. Greg Abbott praised the education resources Wednesday.

The new, yet-to-be-approved materials “will bring students back to the basics of education and provide the necessary fundamentals in math, reading, science, and other core subjects,” Abbott said. “The materials will also allow our students to better understand the connection of history, art, community, literature, and religion on pivotal events.”

Religion in education

In samples of the materials provided to the Statesman, some passages in the reading content call up religious themes or stories.

For example, a first grade passage about American history notes the Liberty Bell is a symbol to celebrate freedom from Great Britian and “our freedom to pray.” The section captions a picture of George Washington’s Bible then tells the story of Moses leading Hebrews out of Egypt.

“God told Moses about the laws he wanted his people to follow,” according to the passage.

In the same unit, a section about the First Continental Congress uses a call for delegates to pray together to define the word “compromise.”

Samuel Adams “said that he could hear a prayer from a good man who loved his country even if he had different religious beliefs,” according to the passage.

An article in The 74, an education-focused publication, also reported that the proposed instructional materials included Bible stories.

The open materials are meant to represent diverse people and the history of Texas, according to a statement from the TEA to the Statesman.

The open material “immerses students in classic literature along with reading lessons about art, history, culture, science and technology,” the TEA statement said. “Where appropriate, knowledge of contextually relevant religious themes from a diverse array of faiths can provide students with a greater understanding of these topics.”

Education funding

School districts are not obligated to use textbooks from the state board’s approved list. Districts receive $90 per student to purchase instructional materials, but they will get an additional $40 per child to use board-approved books and another $20 to print state-owned content.

Some education advocates worry the additional funding incentive may push cash-strapped districts toward the state resources, even if they’re not the best fit for local students because of growing budget deficits. Inflationary pressures and largely stagnant state funding have pushed many districts statewide into budgetary constraints this year.

Morath insists school districts just need time to see how the program will work.

“They don’t have to buy everything on that list,” Morath said. “That's much better than what the districts have had historically.”

Members of the public will have the opportunity to review the state education materials through August. The education board could approve the materials in November.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas public education: TEA developing new classroom content