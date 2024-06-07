In Texas, can you drive with expired vehicle registration tags? What you need to know

Driving with expired tags has serious consequences in Texas. Your license could be suspended, points could be added to your driving record, and you could be given a $200 fine.

Texas police can scan your license plate from a distance, even when your vehicle is moving. They use a scanning system to run checks that ensure the vehicle isn’t stolen or uninsured.

How long can Texans drive with expired tags before breaking the law?

Drivers have a five-day grace period to renew vehicle registration, according to state law. You’ll be permitted to drive for 31 days until your new sticker comes in the mail as long as you have your renewal receipt.

If a registration is not renewed on time, you’ll be charged a late fee. The first month’s charge is $25 but it could go up depending on how long the registration has been inactive.

Your car could also be confiscated if you’ve been driving with expired tags for a length of time. This would come with extra costs and the trouble of having to pick up your car from the impound yard.

Is a safety inspection required to register a vehicle in Texas?

A thorough safety check is mandated for all Texas-registered vehicles to guarantee road worthiness every year. In Tarrant County, vehicles must also pass an emissions test in addition to the safety inspection.

Renewing your driver’s license and vehicle registration can be done by using Texas by Texas. Its “government assistant” can remind you when tasks need to be completed, finish transactions quickly, and keep track of your approaching deadlines.