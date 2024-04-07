Texas DPS Mounted Unit visits San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Carolyn McEnrue talks with Texas Department of Public Safety Mounted Unit State Trooper Alena Gallardo and CJ about what they do to serve and protect the state of Texas.

Gallardo and several other DPS Mounted Unit State Troopers made the trip to San Angelo from Austin to make an appearance in the San Angelo Rodeo Parade on Saturday, April 6.

In the parade was State Trooper Sgt. Linda Lopez Gallardo, State Trooper Gallardo with CJ and Bismark, two horses within the unit.

Although CJ is 14 years old, Gallardo shared that he shows the younger horses what’s up when it comes to training and patroling at the capitol.

“Our primary job is to be in patrol,” Gallardo explained.

“Our response is to the capital, to the governor.”

Although CJ is a staggering 18.2 hands high, this Percheron Shire mix horse was selected to help serve and protect Texas due to their temperament in training and calm demeanor when controlling and patrolling large groups.

