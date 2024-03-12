Texas DPS: 13 pounds of fentanyl seized during I-40 traffic stop in Carson County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it seized more than 13 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

About 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, a trooper stopped a 2023 Nissan Rogue traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper found three plastic bags of blue pills believed to be fentanyl in a duffle bag located in the rear seat.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The driver, identified as Jesus Meraz-Hernandez, 32, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being taken from Los Angeles, California, to an unknown destination.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Trooper finds drugs during I-40 traffic stop in Carson County