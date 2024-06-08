As Texas Democrats gather in El Paso, Beto O'Rourke sees 'energy' building ahead of election

Among El Paso Democrats, few are as familiar as Beto O'Rourke.

A former presidential and gubernatorial candidate, as well as a former congressman, O'Rourke has reached nearly the highest peaks in Democratic Party politics. But as Democrats descend on El Paso for the 2024 Texas Democratic Party Convention, O'Rourke is mostly focused on being an ambassador for his city.

"As an El Pasoan, we're very excited that all these great Democrats are in our community," O'Rourke said, noting that Democrats from all over the state have been hiking, visiting restaurants and meeting locals. "I think that's a huge positive."

During the opening day of the convention June 6, O'Rourke said he met numerous Democrats who had never been to El Paso but commented continuously on how kind and welcoming the city is. The convention wrapped up this weekend.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke speaks during a rally at UTEP on Nov. 3, 2022, before voting at the university. O'Rourke welcomed party faithful to El Paso for the 2024 Texas Democratic Party Convention on June 6, 2024. He plans to work to boost turnout for the upcoming fall general election.

"It was so cool to meet people who have never been here before who are absolutely blown away by the staggering beauty of this community," he said.

But O'Rourke has more on his mind than just being a cheerleader for El Paso — with two high-profile elections on the horizon and a mountain of national issues to topple, he's hoping the convention will be a dynamic starting line for the races ahead.

'Bringing the energy'

While a large part of the party's convention centers around the political business of electing leadership and setting caucus priorities, O'Rourke said it also stands as a way to fire up the Democratic base ahead of the November general election, which will feature a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"They're bringing that energy we need right now ahead of one of the most important elections of our lifetime," he said. "Having everybody get fired up, committing themselves to the work of talking with voters and registering voters and getting the word out is just so important."

But the presidential race isn't the only forthcoming election on O'Rourke's mind — the coming showdown between U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and US. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is also of chief concern.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, speaks at a U.S. Senate debate in Austin on Jan. 28, 2024. The Texas AFL-CIO COPE Convention hosted the debate ahead of the March 5 primary elections.

Texas presents the biggest opportunity for Democrats to pick up a seat in the U.S. Senate and El Paso will play a "pivotal role," O'Rourke said.

"These elections are going to be won not on money, but on the work that people do," he said. "These are volunteers, these are folks that have jobs or are in school or taking care of kids but are going to make time to knock on doors and meet voters and talk about why it's so important to win these races."

Big issues for Democrats

Democrats are looking to draw stark contrast between their party's priorities and those of the Republican Party, an effort made easier by the growing rift between the two parties.

Among those key issues, O'Rourke said, are restoring women's reproductive rights and reducing gun violence, an important issue for Texans in the wake of the shootings in El Paso, Uvalde and elsewhere.

"The only way these things are going to change, the only way they're doing to get better, is to replace the people that are in power with people who represent the people of Texas," he said.

"We have so many opportunities to make this a better state," he continued. "Think about what would happen if we were able to expand Medicaid ... of if we could raise the minimum wage so people could survive on one job instead of two or three."

Texas Democrats are also supportive of legalizing marijuana in the state so "we no longer see people being locked up for a substance" that is legal across most of the country.

"These are the things Democrats are fighting for," he said. "These are things Democrats will change for the better if they're elected to office."

Will Biden's executive action on asylum affect borderland support?

The recent executive action from Biden has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle — while O'Rourke is unsure how that will affect the president's support in the Borderland, he believes the playbook being employed by U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, presents a roadmap for how Democrats might lodge their opposition while still circling the wagons.

"Veronica Escobar, our congresswoman, has done a phenomenal job on this issue," O'Rourke said, noting that Escobar, as a member of the president's reelection committee, has continually offered support to Biden but is "respectfully disagreeing" with his approach on asylum laws.

More: El Paso leaders, advocates alarmed by Biden's executive action on immigration

"There are just very few options to do this the right way," he said, "and it leaves people at the mercy of smugglers and cartels and that's not good for anybody."

But presenting that alternative narrative on immigrants and the reality of life on the border, O'Rourke said, is just another crucial role for El Paso to play.

"I want people to leave with that very positive vision of El Paso," he said. "People need to see with their own eyes that we are a very strong, kind and welcoming community. We have a lot to be proud of here and I love that the rest of the state is here to see it."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: For Beto O'Rourke, state Dem convention chance to celebrate El Paso